B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on BGS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of B&G Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of BGS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 33,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,594. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -339.28%.

In other news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Wenner bought 20,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

