Biconomy Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $72.75 million and $2.58 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Biconomy has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001715 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Biconomy

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 247,519,903 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

