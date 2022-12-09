BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.