Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 314,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 164,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
Biotricity Stock Down 13.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.
Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Biotricity had a negative net margin of 265.11% and a negative return on equity of 6,795.29%. On average, analysts predict that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Biotricity
Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
