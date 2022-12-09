Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Reaches $24.51 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $24.51 million and $83,950.09 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00123787 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00227800 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00057010 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00043403 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.