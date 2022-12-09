Bitcoin Private 24 Hour Volume Reaches $40.90 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $40.90 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002902 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00265199 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00085258 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00059580 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001249 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

