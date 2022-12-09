BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches Market Cap of $649.69 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $649.69 million and approximately $17.90 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009632 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025351 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005803 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004730 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005115 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000758 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 947,962,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000067 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $15,986,617.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

