BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) to Issue GBX 1.10 Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust stock opened at GBX 130.56 ($1.59) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £175.41 million and a P/E ratio of 317.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 151 ($1.84).

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.