BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) to Issue GBX 1.10 Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust stock opened at GBX 130.56 ($1.59) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £175.41 million and a P/E ratio of 317.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 151 ($1.84).
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Company Profile
