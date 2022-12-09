BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of BLE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.55. 174,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,882. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $15.45.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
