BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BLE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.55. 174,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,882. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,295,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 73,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.