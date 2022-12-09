BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0379 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MVT opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 28,724 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

