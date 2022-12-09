BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0379 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of MVT opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $16.50.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (MVT)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.