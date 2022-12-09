BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0408 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $11.00 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $14.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (MYI)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.