BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0408 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $11.00 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $14.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 84.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.