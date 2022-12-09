Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Katharine A. Keenan Sells 1,159 Shares

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2022

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMTGet Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

BXMT stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.