Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Katharine A. Keenan Sells 1,159 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

BXMT stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.40%.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

