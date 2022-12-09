Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 175.80 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 176 ($2.15). Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 53,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.50 ($2.15).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.78) price objective on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Blancco Technology Group alerts:

Blancco Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 173.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 182.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company has a market cap of £132.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,866.67.

Insider Activity

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Matt Jones sold 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £196,560 ($239,678.09).

(Get Rating)

Blancco Technology Group plc provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, Chromebooks, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization application that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blancco Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blancco Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.