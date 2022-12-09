BlueArk Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $60.52 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $60.52 million and approximately $646,796.64 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,154.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.04 or 0.00641452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00252706 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00052456 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00056906 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001223 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00186958 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $649,405.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars.

