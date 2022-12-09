Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) Insider John Scott Buys 25,000 Shares

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) insider John Scott purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £34,500 ($42,068.04).
John Scott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 1st, John Scott purchased 25,000 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £34,500 ($42,068.04).
- On Thursday, October 20th, John Scott acquired 11,982 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £14,977.50 ($18,263.02).
- On Friday, October 14th, John Scott acquired 20,325 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.75 ($30,483.78).
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Price Performance
LON BSIF remained flat at GBX 136 ($1.66) on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,338. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 132.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 133.81. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 114.03 ($1.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 147 ($1.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £831.57 million and a P/E ratio of 394.29.
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Increases Dividend
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.
Read More
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.