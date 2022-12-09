B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) PT Raised to GBX 555

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 414 ($5.05) to GBX 555 ($6.77) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut B&M European Value Retail to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.37) to GBX 300 ($3.66) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.79) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.82) to GBX 415 ($5.06) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 514.38 ($6.27).

LON BME opened at GBX 406.50 ($4.96) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,042.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 356.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 374.57. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 289 ($3.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 651.40 ($7.94).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

