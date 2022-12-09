BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating) rose 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.40 and last traded at $58.02. Approximately 2,332,196 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,408,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.99.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Up 7.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $75.90.

Institutional Trading of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNGU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the second quarter worth about $92,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the third quarter worth about $1,916,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the second quarter worth about $3,095,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.