Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $220,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,861 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $339,328,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,412,000.

Shares of SHV opened at $109.97 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.75 and a 52 week high of $110.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average of $110.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

