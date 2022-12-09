Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $220,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,861 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $339,328,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,412,000.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of SHV opened at $109.97 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.75 and a 52 week high of $110.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average of $110.01.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.