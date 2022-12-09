Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,024 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96.

