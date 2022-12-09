Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Trims Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,403 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. King Wealth grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.59 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $116.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

