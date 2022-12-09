Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $81.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.