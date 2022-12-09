Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $81.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

