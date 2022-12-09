Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000.

FTCS opened at $77.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.16. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $85.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.256 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

