Brian Lenz Buys 6,993 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) CFO Brian Lenz bought 6,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999.98. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,034,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,599.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 4,770,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,262. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $698.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. State Street Corp increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459,197 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $6,960,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,889,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,544 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 5,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,369,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

