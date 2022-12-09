Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,541,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 109.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 18,078 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 5,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY opened at $79.88 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $169.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

