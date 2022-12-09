Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $675.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.48.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $531.08 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $215.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after acquiring an additional 74,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

