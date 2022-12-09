Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. Broadcom updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $531.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.21. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $215.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 333,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $678.24.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.