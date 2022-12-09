Brokerages Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target at $24.69

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPRT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

EPRT opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

