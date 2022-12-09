Brokerages Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target at $24.69

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.72.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPRT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance
EPRT opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
Featured Articles
