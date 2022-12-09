Brokerages Set Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) PT at $10.03

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.
NU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
NU Stock Performance
Shares of NU stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. NU has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
