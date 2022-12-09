Brokerages Set Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Price Target at $35.60

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBX. Citigroup increased their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $80.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Unity Biotechnology to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Price Performance

UBX stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $40.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.37). As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

