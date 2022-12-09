BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Jeffrey Gould Buys 8,048 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 8,048 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $159,511.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,190,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,232,756.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jeffrey Gould bought 4,626 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $93,167.64.

On Monday, November 28th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 3,818 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $77,123.60.

On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 1,900 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.29 per share, for a total transaction of $38,551.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 15,163 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $289,461.67.

On Monday, October 10th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 12,880 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,235.20.

On Thursday, September 29th, Jeffrey Gould bought 11,347 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $227,280.41.

On Monday, September 26th, Jeffrey Gould bought 9,168 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,044.16.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Gould purchased 11,137 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $237,886.32.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $165,186.84.

On Monday, September 19th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 695 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $15,331.70.

BRT stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.6% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

