Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Brunswick Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.41. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

