BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

BSQR stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.27. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

