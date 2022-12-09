Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.71.

Cadence Bank Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE CADE opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.68 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

