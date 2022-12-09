Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Gap Down to $50.26

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.26, but opened at $49.01. Caesars Entertainment shares last traded at $49.95, with a volume of 2,838 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.47.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 608.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 42,170 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

