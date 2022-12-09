Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,785 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.2% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 113,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,490,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $336.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $675.21. The company has a market cap of $156.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

