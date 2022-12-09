Cambridge Trust Co. Has $18.52 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,187 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $93,000. United Bank boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 38.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,882 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.8% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.6 %

NVDA stock opened at $170.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.40 and a 200-day moving average of $155.36. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $322.05.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fubon Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.32.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

