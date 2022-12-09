Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $703.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $655.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $651.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $933.06.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

