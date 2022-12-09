Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 132,065 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,065 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $43.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96.

