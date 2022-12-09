Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,485 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,275 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 519.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after acquiring an additional 805,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,626,000 after acquiring an additional 711,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Price Performance

First Republic Bank stock opened at $116.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.08. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $213.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.