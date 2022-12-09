Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 362.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,871.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 345,148 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,909.2% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,698.8% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,306,000 after purchasing an additional 287,587 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

GOOG stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.