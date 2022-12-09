Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-9% yr/yr to $9.19-9.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.90-$3.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.80.

CPB traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.14. The company had a trading volume of 41,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $57.08.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

