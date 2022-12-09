Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Price Target to GBX 295

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 355 ($4.33) to GBX 295 ($3.60) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 888 from GBX 296 ($3.61) to GBX 230 ($2.80) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 888 from GBX 195 ($2.38) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

888 Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIHDF opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. 888 has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

