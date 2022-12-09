Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Price Target to C$0.90

Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

Shares of Kraken Robotics stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

About Kraken Robotics

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.