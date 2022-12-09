Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Price Target to C$0.90

Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Kraken Robotics Price Performance
Shares of Kraken Robotics stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.
