Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Price Target to C$0.90

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2022

Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNFGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

Shares of Kraken Robotics stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

About Kraken Robotics

(Get Rating)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.