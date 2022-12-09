Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CM. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $42.85 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $938,627,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

