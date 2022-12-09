Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$1,737,098.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.53, for a total value of C$1,737,098.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,717,465.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$74.78. 2,497,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,014,016. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$48.42 and a 52 week high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$82.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.79.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNQ. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. ATB Capital increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.42.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

