Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBWBF. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $17.72 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

