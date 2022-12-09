CannabisCoin Price Hits $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $477,041.17 and approximately $17.30 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,157.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.86 or 0.00447988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021907 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00856051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00112015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.92 or 0.00646484 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00251938 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

