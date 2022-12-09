Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capital Power to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. ATB Capital increased their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$52.60.

Capital Power Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:CPX opened at C$48.68 on Monday. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$51.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$52,560. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 1,200 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,560. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,248,076.07.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

