Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Capri to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

CPRI stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.26.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capri will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after acquiring an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 444,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

