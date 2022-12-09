Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $231.22

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.22 ($2.82) and traded as high as GBX 252 ($3.07). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 248.80 ($3.03), with a volume of 1,178,050 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.99) to GBX 255 ($3.11) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 250 ($3.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £774.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.32.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

